Incarnate Word hosts SE Louisiana after Okafor’s 32-point game

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

SE Louisiana Lions (15-12, 7-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-22, 1-9 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana plays the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Gus Okafor scored 32 points in SE Louisiana’s 83-74 win against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Cardinals are 4-9 on their home court. Incarnate Word is eighth in the Southland with 19.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Johnny Hughes III averaging 3.6.

The Lions have gone 7-3 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana ranks seventh in the Southland with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Jalyn Hinton averaging 7.6.

The teams play for the second time this season in Southland play. The Lions won the last meeting 78-68 on Jan. 29. Keon Clergeot scored 29 points to help lead the Lions to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Glasper is shooting 39.7% and averaging 14.8 points for the Cardinals. Charlie Yoder is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Okafor is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Lions. Hinton is averaging 15.8 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

