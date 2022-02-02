OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » College Basketball » Incarnate Word hosts Nicholls…

Incarnate Word hosts Nicholls State after Carter’s 21-point showing

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nicholls State Colonels (13-9, 3-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-18, 0-5 Southland)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State takes on the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Devante Carter scored 21 points in Nicholls State’s 73-61 win over the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Cardinals are 3-7 in home games. Incarnate Word ranks sixth in the Southland in team defense, giving up 76.7 points while holding opponents to 49.6% shooting.

The Colonels are 3-2 in Southland play. Nicholls State scores 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Colonels won 87-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Ryghe Lyons led the Colonels with 18 points, and RJ Glasper led the Cardinals with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Lutz is averaging 9.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Cardinals. Glasper is averaging 14.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Jitaurious Gordon is shooting 46.6% and averaging 19.9 points for the Colonels. Pierce Spencer is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

Data will be key to building national cyber workforce strategy, officials say

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up