In first of 2 weekend games, No. 9 Baylor tops No. 13 Texas

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 25 points and the ninth-ranked Baylor women beat No. 13 Texas for the 12th consecutive time, never trailing in a 75-63 victory Friday night.

It’s the first of two meetings over three days between the Big 12 rivals.

Ja’Mee Asberry had all 15 of her points in the first 12 minutes for the Bears (16-5, 6-3 Big 12) in a game originally scheduled for Jan. 9 but postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Baylor program. The rematch is Sunday in Austin.

Aliyah Matharu scored 17 points for the Longhorns (15-5, 5-4), who haven’t beaten Baylor since Feb. 6, 2017. Both teams were coming off losses to No. 18 Oklahoma — both on baskets in the final seconds from Liz Scott.

NO. 8 ARIZONA 63, NO. 19 OREGON 48

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese scored 13 points and Arizona shut down Oregon for an emotional victory.

The Wildcats (16-3, 6-3 Pac-12) and their fans were hyped up for the rematch of a trash-talking, middle finger-waving game that Oregon won in overtime three weeks earlier.

Arizona hounded Oregon (14-6, 7-2) defensively all night, scoring 22 points off the Ducks’ 21 turnovers while holding them to 36% shooting, including 2 of 15 from 3.

The Wildcats also came to life offensively in the second half, pulling away for a resounding win that had the near-capacity crowd roaring in approval.

Endyia Rogers led the Ducks with 17 points, and Nyara Sabally added 15.

