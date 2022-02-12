SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Illinois State visits Indiana State after Neese’s 35-point game

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 1:22 AM

Illinois State Redbirds (11-14, 4-8 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (10-14, 3-9 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana State -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State takes on the Illinois State Redbirds after Cooper Neese scored 35 points in Indiana State’s 80-77 overtime win against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Sycamores are 7-4 on their home court. Indiana State is sixth in the MVC scoring 71.8 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Redbirds are 4-8 in MVC play. Illinois State is third in the MVC shooting 36.7% from downtown. Josiah Strong leads the Redbirds shooting 42.5% from 3-point range.

The Sycamores and Redbirds match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neese is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 13.2 points. Cameron Henry is shooting 48.2% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Kendall Lewis is averaging 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Redbirds. Strong is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

