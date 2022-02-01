CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Illinois State takes on Loyola Chicago, looks to stop 3-game skid

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 2:02 AM

Illinois State Redbirds (10-12, 3-6 MVC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (16-4, 7-2 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State is looking to break its three-game skid with a victory over Loyola Chicago.

The Ramblers are 9-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Redbirds are 3-6 against conference opponents. Illinois State ranks fourth in the MVC scoring 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Sy Chatman averaging 4.8.

The Ramblers and Redbirds square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Williamson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Braden Norris is shooting 45.6% and averaging 7.2 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Antonio Reeves is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Redbirds. Josiah Strong is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

