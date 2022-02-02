Illinois State takes on Loyola Chicago, aims to halt 3-game slide

Illinois State Redbirds (10-12, 3-6 MVC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (16-4, 7-2 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Illinois State Redbirds (10-12, 3-6 MVC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (16-4, 7-2 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -14.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State enters the matchup with Loyola Chicago after losing three in a row.

The Ramblers are 9-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago averages 15.6 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Braden Norris with 4.4.

The Redbirds have gone 3-6 against MVC opponents. Illinois State has a 5-9 record against teams over .500.

The Ramblers and Redbirds meet Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Williamson is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Ramblers. Norris is averaging 7.2 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Antonio Reeves is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Redbirds. Josiah Strong is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

