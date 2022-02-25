CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Illinois State hosts Indiana State after Henry’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 2:02 AM

Indiana State Sycamores (11-18, 4-13 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (11-19, 4-13 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays the Illinois State Redbirds after Cameron Henry scored 23 points in Indiana State’s 88-82 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Redbirds have gone 10-6 at home. Illinois State ranks fourth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Kendall Lewis paces the Redbirds with 5.7 boards.

The Sycamores are 4-13 against conference opponents. Indiana State is third in the MVC with 13.2 assists per game led by Xavier Bledson averaging 3.8.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Sycamores won the last matchup 60-57 on Feb. 12. Cooper Neese scored 28 points to help lead the Sycamores to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Strong averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Antonio Reeves is shooting 44.7% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Illinois State.

Bledson is averaging 9.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Sycamores. Neese is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 1-9, averaging 67.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

