OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | USA women's hockey wins opener | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » College Basketball » Ike scores 33 to…

Ike scores 33 to lift Wyoming over Boise St. 72-65

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 11:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Graham Ike had 33 points and 10 rebounds as Wyoming won its 10th consecutive home game, beating Boise State 72-65 on Thursday night.

Hunter Maldonado had 16 points and seven assists for Wyoming (18-3, 7-1 Mountain West Conference). Jeremiah Oden added 13 points. Drake Jeffries had 5 points and 10 rebounds.

Abu Kigab had 26 points for the Broncos (17-5, 8-1), whose 14-game winning streak was snapped. Tyson Degenhart added 13 points.

The Cowboys avenged a 65-62 loss to Boise State on Jan. 25.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up