Ike leads No. 22 Wyoming against New Mexico after 25-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (21-3, 10-1 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (10-14, 2-8 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Wyoming Cowboys (21-3, 10-1 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (10-14, 2-8 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Wyoming takes on the New Mexico Lobos after Graham Ike scored 25 points in Wyoming’s 74-52 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Lobos have gone 8-6 in home games. New Mexico has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Cowboys have gone 10-1 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is second in the MWC with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Ike averaging 9.0.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Cowboys won the last matchup 93-91 on Jan. 23. Ike scored 29 points to help lead the Cowboys to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is averaging 17.9 points for the Lobos. KJ Jenkins is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Ike is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Cowboys. Drake Jeffries is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.