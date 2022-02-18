Ike leads No. 22 Wyoming against Air Force after 26-point showing

Air Force Falcons (10-14, 3-10 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (21-4, 10-2 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Air Force Falcons (10-14, 3-10 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (21-4, 10-2 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Wyoming hosts the Air Force Falcons after Graham Ike scored 26 points in Wyoming’s 75-66 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Cowboys have gone 11-0 at home. Wyoming has a 6-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Falcons are 3-10 in conference play. Air Force ranks sixth in the MWC with 12.7 assists per game led by Ethan Taylor averaging 3.6.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Cowboys won the last meeting 63-61 on Jan. 28. Hunter Maldonado scored 31 points points to help lead the Cowboys to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is scoring 20.8 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cowboys. Maldonado is averaging 13.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

A.J. Walker is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Falcons: 2-8, averaging 59.2 points, 21.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

