CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Where did COVID rental aid go? | Howard Co. schools to end mask mandate in March | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Idaho takes on Sacramento…

Idaho takes on Sacramento State after Smith’s 22-point performance

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Idaho Vandals (8-18, 5-11 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (7-16, 3-13 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits the Sacramento State Hornets after Rashad Smith scored 22 points in Idaho’s 83-80 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Hornets are 3-8 on their home court. Sacramento State has a 4-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Vandals are 5-11 against conference opponents. Idaho is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Sky play. The Vandals won the last matchup 73-72 on Jan. 22. Trevante Anderson scored 17 points to help lead the Vandals to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: William FitzPatrick is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 9.1 points. Bryce Fowler is shooting 49.4% and averaging 19.2 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento State.

Tanner Christensen is averaging 8.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Vandals. Smith is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Vandals: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

OPM facing schedule delays, budget overruns for its trust fund modernization initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up