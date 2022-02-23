Idaho State visits Northern Arizona after Rodriguez’s 27-point game

Idaho State Bengals (6-20, 4-13 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-18, 5-11 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (6-20, 4-13 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-18, 5-11 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Jared Rodriguez scored 27 points in Idaho State’s 77-70 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Lumberjacks have gone 5-8 at home. Northern Arizona is 5-13 against opponents over .500.

The Bengals are 4-13 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State gives up 71.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Lumberjacks won 73-70 in the last matchup on Dec. 5. Jalen Cole led the Lumberjacks with 24 points, and Robert Ford III led the Bengals with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cone is averaging 18.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Lumberjacks. Nik Mains is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Tarik Cool is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.0 points for the Bengals. Rodriguez is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.