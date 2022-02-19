Idaho hosts Eastern Washington after Acliese’s 38-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (14-12, 8-7 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-18, 4-11 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Eastern Washington Eagles (14-12, 8-7 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-18, 4-11 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho -4.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the Idaho Vandals after Linton Acliese scored 38 points in Eastern Washington’s 88-86 overtime win over the Montana State Bobcats.

The Vandals have gone 6-6 in home games. Idaho is third in the Big Sky shooting 37.3% from deep, led by Mikey Dixon shooting 43.2% from 3-point range.

The Eagles are 8-7 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington is second in the Big Sky with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Angelo Allegri averaging 5.3.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 96-93 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Steele Venters led the Eagles with 25 points, and Dixon led the Vandals with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashad Smith is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds. Trevante Anderson is shooting 47.6% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Idaho.

Venters is averaging 16.8 points for the Eagles. Allegri is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

