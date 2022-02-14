OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Hutchins-Everett carries Austin Peay past E. Illinois 62-54

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 9:02 PM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Elijah Hutchins-Everett recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Austin Peay to a 62-54 win over Eastern Illinois on Monday.

Carlos Paez had 13 points for Austin Peay (10-14, 6-8 Ohio Valley Conference).

Dan Luers had 16 points for the Panthers (5-21, 3-10). Kejuan Clements added 13 points and six rebounds. Paul Bizimana had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

