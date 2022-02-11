Hutchins-Everett, Austin Peay Governors square off against the Tennessee State Tigers

Tennessee State Tigers (10-15, 5-8 OVC) at Austin Peay Governors (8-14, 4-8 OVC) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee State Tigers (10-15, 5-8 OVC) at Austin Peay Governors (8-14, 4-8 OVC)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carlos Marshall Jr. and the Tennessee State Tigers visit Elijah Hutchins-Everett and the Austin Peay Governors in OVC action.

The Governors are 4-4 in home games. Austin Peay ranks ninth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 29.4 rebounds. Hutchins-Everett leads the Governors with 6.8 boards.

The Tigers are 5-8 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State is fifth in the OVC scoring 71.8 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Tigers won 65-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Kassim Nicholson led the Tigers with 16 points, and Hutchins-Everett led the Governors with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hutchins-Everett is averaging 13 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Governors. Drew Calderon is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Marshall is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

