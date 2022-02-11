OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Hutchins-Everett, Austin Peay Governors square off against the Tennessee State Tigers

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

Tennessee State Tigers (10-15, 5-8 OVC) at Austin Peay Governors (8-14, 4-8 OVC)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carlos Marshall Jr. and the Tennessee State Tigers visit Elijah Hutchins-Everett and the Austin Peay Governors in OVC action.

The Governors are 4-4 in home games. Austin Peay ranks ninth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 29.4 rebounds. Hutchins-Everett leads the Governors with 6.8 boards.

The Tigers are 5-8 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State is fifth in the OVC scoring 71.8 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Tigers won 65-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Kassim Nicholson led the Tigers with 16 points, and Hutchins-Everett led the Governors with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hutchins-Everett is averaging 13 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Governors. Drew Calderon is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Marshall is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

