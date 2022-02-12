Hutchins-Everett and the Austin Peay Governors host conference foe Tennessee State

Tennessee State Tigers (10-15, 5-8 OVC) at Austin Peay Governors (8-14, 4-8 OVC) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tennessee State Tigers (10-15, 5-8 OVC) at Austin Peay Governors (8-14, 4-8 OVC)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin Peay -4.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Carlos Marshall Jr. and the Tennessee State Tigers take on Elijah Hutchins-Everett and the Austin Peay Governors in OVC action.

The Governors are 4-4 on their home court. Austin Peay is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers have gone 5-8 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State has a 5-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Tigers won 65-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Kassim Nicholson led the Tigers with 16 points, and Hutchins-Everett led the Governors with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hutchins-Everett is averaging 13 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Governors. Drew Calderon is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Kenny Cooper is averaging seven points and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. Marshall is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

