CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Hunter's career high lifts…

Hunter’s career high lifts Clemson over BC 70-60

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 6:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 17 of his career-high 23 points in the second half, Al-Amir Dawes hit four of his eight 3-point shots to add 16 points off the bench and Clemson beat Boston College 70-60 on Saturday.

Clemson and Boston College are tied for the 11th seed into the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament field with two games left in the regular season.

James Karnik turned a three-point play a minute into the second half to tie the game and Boston College took a 33-30 lead on a layup from Makai Ashton-Langford less than three minutes into the period. Hunter scored eight straight points, including 4-for-4 from the line, to put Clemson in front, 42-35, and his 3-pointer with 4:18 left gave the Tigers a 10-point advantage, 57-47.

David Collins had 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Clemson (14-15, 6-12 ACC), which shot 20 of 50 from the field, including 6 of 20 from long range.

Karnik led Boston College (11-17, 6-12) with 17 points and led four players in double-figure scoring. Jaeden Zackery scored 14 points, Brevin Galloway contributed 11 and Ashton-Langford added 10 points. The Eagles hit 21 of 58 from the field (36.2%), including 6 of 29 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Clemson closes out the regular season with a pair of home games, hosting Georgia Tech Wednesday and Virginia Tech on Saturday. Boston College hosts Miami Wednesday and closes out the regular season Saturday at Georgia Tech.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up