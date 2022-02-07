Hunter, Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils to host Montgomery and the Alcorn State Braves

Alcorn State Braves (8-14, 7-3 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-19, 1-9 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30…

Alcorn State Braves (8-14, 7-3 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-19, 1-9 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi Valley State -10.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Caleb Hunter and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils host Keondre Montgomery and the Alcorn State Braves in SWAC play.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-8 at home. Mississippi Valley State gives up 84.5 points and has been outscored by 19.8 points per game.

The Braves have gone 7-3 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State is 1-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Devin Gordon is averaging 14.3 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Montgomery is shooting 39.8% and averaging 9.5 points for the Braves. Oddyst Walker is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 68.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

