Hunter lifts UNC Greensboro past W. Carolina 68-49

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 10:37 PM

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Kaleb Hunter had 15 points off the bench to lift UNC Greensboro to a 68-49 win over Western Carolina on Monday night.

De’Monte Buckingham had 14 points for UNC Greensboro (14-10, 6-6 Southern Conference). Keyshaun Langley added 14 points and six rebounds. Bas Leyte had 10 rebounds.

Nick Robinson had 20 points for the Catamounts (9-16, 3-9). Cam Bacote added 10 points.

