OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Hunter leads Mississippi Valley…

Hunter leads Mississippi Valley State against Alabama A&M after 22-point showing

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-20, 1-10 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-16, 4-7 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State takes on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Caleb Hunter scored 22 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 79-71 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-2 in home games. Alabama A&M is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Delta Devils are 1-10 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State is sixth in the SWAC scoring 65.0 points per game and is shooting 37.6%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 72-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Jalen Johnson led the Bulldogs with 25 points, and Devin Gordon led the Delta Devils with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 15.5 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the past 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Hunter is shooting 32.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the Delta Devils. Gordon is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 59.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up