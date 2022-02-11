Hunter leads Mississippi Valley State against Alabama A&M after 22-point showing

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-20, 1-10 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-16, 4-7 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-20, 1-10 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-16, 4-7 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State takes on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Caleb Hunter scored 22 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 79-71 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-2 in home games. Alabama A&M is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Delta Devils are 1-10 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State is sixth in the SWAC scoring 65.0 points per game and is shooting 37.6%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 72-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Jalen Johnson led the Bulldogs with 25 points, and Devin Gordon led the Delta Devils with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 15.5 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the past 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Hunter is shooting 32.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the Delta Devils. Gordon is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 59.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.