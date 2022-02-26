CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Hunter leads Central Arkansas…

Hunter leads Central Arkansas against Lipscomb after 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (10-18, 7-8 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (12-18, 5-10 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lipscomb -8.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits the Lipscomb Bisons after Camren Hunter scored 24 points in Central Arkansas’ 81-72 win against the North Alabama Lions.

The Bisons are 7-6 in home games. Lipscomb is 4-13 against opponents over .500.

The Sugar Bears are 7-8 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bisons and Sugar Bears meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Pruitt is averaging 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bisons. Greg Jones is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Hunter is averaging 14.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sugar Bears. Jared Chatham is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up