Hunter leads Central Arkansas against Bellarmine after 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 2:02 AM

Bellarmine Knights (15-11, 9-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-16, 5-6 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas faces the Bellarmine Knights after Camren Hunter scored 21 points in Central Arkansas’ 72-62 win against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Sugar Bears are 6-2 on their home court. Central Arkansas allows 82.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

The Knights are 9-3 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine averages 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Knights won 85-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Dylan Penn led the Knights with 38 points, and Collin Cooper led the Sugar Bears with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Sugar Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

CJ Fleming is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.6 points. Penn is shooting 44.4% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

