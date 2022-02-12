OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Hunter carries Central Arkansas over Jacksonville St. 72-62

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 7:38 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Camren Hunter tied his season high with 21 points as Central Arkansas defeated Jacksonville State 72-62 on Saturday.

Jared Chatham had 16 points for Central Arkansas (8-16, 5-6 Atlantic Sun Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Darious Hall added 13 points. Eddy Kayouloud had 11 points.

Darian Adams had 15 points and six rebounds for the Gamecocks (16-9, 9-3). Kayne Henry added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Demaree King had 11 points.

The Bears leveled the season series against the Gamecocks. Jacksonville State defeated Central Arkansas 86-81 on Jan. 18.

