OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | USA women's hockey wins opener | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » College Basketball » Hunt leads Denver over…

Hunt leads Denver over North Dakota 81-79 in OT

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 11:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — KJ Hunt had a career-high 32 points as Denver narrowly defeated North Dakota 81-79 in overtime on Thursday night.

Coban Porter hit jumper with 1:52 to play gave the Pioneers the lead for good and neither team scored again until Hunt made two free throws to make it 79-75 with 27 seconds remaining.

Hunt finished a layup through contact and made the and-1 free throw and, after Bentiu Panoam hit 1-of-2 free throws for North Dakota, made a layup with 14 seconds left in regulation to make it 70-all and eventually force overtime.

Jordan Johnson had 12 points for Denver (9-16, 5-7 Summit League). Touko Tainamo added seven rebounds. Porter finished with seven points on 2-of-12 shooting and six rebounds.

Paul Bruns had 22 points for the Fighting Hawks (4-20, 0-11), whose losing streak stretched to 12 games. Brady Danielson added 11 points. Matt Norman had six rebounds.

Denver also beat North Dakota 93-74 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up