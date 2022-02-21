CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Hume scores 20 to…

Hume scores 20 to lift N. Colorado over Idaho St. 77-70

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 10:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Bodie Hume had 20 points as Northern Colorado beat Idaho State 77-70 on Monday night.

Daylen Kountz had 16 points for Northern Colorado (16-12, 11-5 Big Sky Conference). Matt Johnson II added 15 points. Kur Jongkuch had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Jared Rodriguez scored a season-high 27 points for the Bengals (6-20, 4-13). Liam Sorensen added 12 points. Brayden Parker had 10 points.

The Bears evened the season series against the Bengals. Idaho State defeated Northern Colorado 61-58 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up