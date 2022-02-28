CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Hugley leads Pittsburgh against…

Hugley leads Pittsburgh against No. 7 Duke after 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Duke Blue Devils (25-4, 15-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-18, 6-12 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils after John Hugley scored 20 points in Pittsburgh’s 85-64 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Panthers have gone 8-10 at home. Pittsburgh gives up 67.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Blue Devils have gone 15-3 against ACC opponents. Duke has a 20-4 record against teams over .500.

The Panthers and Blue Devils face off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hugley is scoring 14.7 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 8.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Paolo Banchero is shooting 45.9% and averaging 16.7 points for the Blue Devils. AJ Griffin is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 82.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

Biden urges more federal employees to return to the office as pandemic conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up