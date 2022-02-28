Hugley leads Pittsburgh against No. 7 Duke after 20-point game

Duke Blue Devils (25-4, 15-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-18, 6-12 ACC) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh…

Duke Blue Devils (25-4, 15-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-18, 6-12 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils after John Hugley scored 20 points in Pittsburgh’s 85-64 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Panthers have gone 8-10 at home. Pittsburgh gives up 67.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Blue Devils have gone 15-3 against ACC opponents. Duke has a 20-4 record against teams over .500.

The Panthers and Blue Devils face off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hugley is scoring 14.7 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 8.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Paolo Banchero is shooting 45.9% and averaging 16.7 points for the Blue Devils. AJ Griffin is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 82.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

