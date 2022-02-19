CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Huff leads VMI over…

Huff leads VMI over Chattanooga 80-75

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 7:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Honor Huff scored 22 points as VMI narrowly defeated Chattanooga 80-75 on Saturday.

Trey Bonham added 20 points and six assists for VMI (16-12, 9-7 Southern Conference). Kamdyn Curfman had 14 points

Malachi Smith had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Mocs (22-7, 12-4). David Jean-Baptiste added 18 points. Darius Banks had five assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Navy thinks it has some specific answers to the 'fix our computers' complaint

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up