Huff leads VMI against Wofford after 22-point game

Wofford Terriers (16-12, 8-8 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (16-12, 9-7 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VMI -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI hosts the Wofford Terriers after Honor Huff scored 22 points in VMI’s 80-75 win over the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Keydets are 9-3 in home games. VMI has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Terriers have gone 8-8 against SoCon opponents. Wofford ranks third in the SoCon shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Keydets won the last meeting 80-73 on Dec. 30. Jake Stephens scored 27 points points to help lead the Keydets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is averaging 19.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and two blocks for the Keydets. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

B.J. Mack is scoring 15.9 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Terriers. Max Klesmit is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

