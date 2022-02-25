Howard takes on North Carolina Central following Foster’s 27-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (14-12, 7-3 MEAC) at Howard Bison (14-11, 7-4 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina Central Eagles (14-12, 7-3 MEAC) at Howard Bison (14-11, 7-4 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts the North Carolina Central Eagles after Kyle Foster scored 27 points in Howard’s 86-82 loss to the Coppin State Eagles.

The Bison have gone 6-4 at home. Howard is 2-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles have gone 7-3 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central is the top team in the MEAC scoring 13.6 fast break points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bison won the last meeting 75-74 on Jan. 29. Foster scored 27 points points to help lead the Bison to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hawkins is averaging 12.9 points, six assists and 2.5 steals for the Bison. Foster is averaging 20.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Howard.

Kris Monroe is averaging 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Justin Wright is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

