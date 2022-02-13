Howard faces Maryland-Eastern Shore following Foster’s 27-point performance

Howard Bison (11-10, 5-3 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-10, 3-5 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Howard Bison (11-10, 5-3 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-10, 3-5 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Kyle Foster scored 27 points in Howard’s 85-72 victory over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Hawks have gone 4-3 at home. Maryland-Eastern Shore scores 67.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Bison are 5-3 against conference opponents. Howard scores 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MEAC play. The Bison won the last matchup 72-64 on Feb. 5. Foster scored 20 points to help lead the Bison to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dom London is averaging 11.2 points for the Hawks. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. is averaging 9.1 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Foster is shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 14.9 points. William Settle is shooting 48.8% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

