Howard and Coppin State square off in conference matchup

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 1:22 AM

Coppin State Eagles (5-19, 4-6 MEAC) at Howard Bison (13-10, 7-3 MEAC)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Foster and the Howard Bison host Tyree Corbett and the Coppin State Eagles.

The Bison are 6-3 in home games. Howard is eighth in the MEAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Randy Brumant averaging 3.5.

The Eagles have gone 4-6 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State ranks eighth in the MEAC allowing 75.7 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 83-81 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Corbett led the Eagles with 25 points, and Elijah Hawkins led the Bison with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hawkins is averaging 12.2 points, six assists and 2.5 steals for the Bison. Foster is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

Corbett is averaging 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

