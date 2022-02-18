Houston Baptist visits Nicholls State following Gordon’s 31-point game

Houston Baptist Huskies (8-14, 4-5 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (17-9, 7-2 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Baptist Huskies (8-14, 4-5 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (17-9, 7-2 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts the Houston Baptist Huskies after Jitaurious Gordon scored 31 points in Nicholls State’s 82-73 win against the McNeese Cowboys.

The Colonels have gone 9-1 at home. Nicholls State is third in the Southland with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Emanuel Littles averaging 4.8.

The Huskies are 4-5 against Southland opponents. Houston Baptist has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Colonels won the last matchup 73-61 on Jan. 30. Devante Carter scored 21 points points to help lead the Colonels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Carter is shooting 45.9% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Nicholls State.

Brycen Long averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Darius Lee is shooting 53.7% and averaging 20.5 points over the past 10 games for Houston Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.