OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Houston Baptist visits Nicholls…

Houston Baptist visits Nicholls State following Gordon’s 31-point game

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Houston Baptist Huskies (8-14, 4-5 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (17-9, 7-2 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts the Houston Baptist Huskies after Jitaurious Gordon scored 31 points in Nicholls State’s 82-73 win against the McNeese Cowboys.

The Colonels have gone 9-1 at home. Nicholls State is third in the Southland with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Emanuel Littles averaging 4.8.

The Huskies are 4-5 against Southland opponents. Houston Baptist has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Colonels won the last matchup 73-61 on Jan. 30. Devante Carter scored 21 points points to help lead the Colonels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Carter is shooting 45.9% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Nicholls State.

Brycen Long averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Darius Lee is shooting 53.7% and averaging 20.5 points over the past 10 games for Houston Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up