Houston Baptist plays Northwestern State after Lee’s 32-point showing

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

Houston Baptist Huskies (7-13, 3-4 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (7-17, 3-4 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist plays the Northwestern State Demons after Darius Lee scored 32 points in Houston Baptist’s 93-80 victory against the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Demons are 5-2 in home games. Northwestern State ranks sixth in the Southland in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Kendal Coleman leads the Demons with 9.4 boards.

The Huskies are 3-4 against conference opponents. Houston Baptist is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Demons won the last matchup 97-87 on Feb. 4. Laterrance Reed scored 21 points points to help lead the Demons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emareyon McDonald is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging six points. Carvell Teasett is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Lee is averaging 17.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Huskies. Jade Tse is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games for Houston Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

