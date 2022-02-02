Houston Baptist hosts Northwestern State following Teasett’s 27-point game

Northwestern State Demons (6-16, 2-3 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (6-12, 2-3 Southland) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northwestern State Demons (6-16, 2-3 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (6-12, 2-3 Southland)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits the Houston Baptist Huskies after Carvell Teasett scored 27 points in Northwestern State’s 90-76 win against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Huskies have gone 4-4 in home games. Houston Baptist gives up 72.2 points and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Demons have gone 2-3 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Lee is scoring 15.4 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Huskies. Jade Tse is averaging 9.2 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games for Houston Baptist.

Brian White is averaging 6.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Demons. Teasett is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Demons: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

