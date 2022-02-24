Houston Baptist hosts Incarnate Word following Glasper’s 29-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-22, 2-9 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (8-15, 4-6 Southland) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-22, 2-9 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (8-15, 4-6 Southland)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston Baptist -5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits the Houston Baptist Huskies after RJ Glasper scored 29 points in Incarnate Word’s 92-84 win over the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Huskies have gone 5-5 in home games. Houston Baptist gives up 74.7 points and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Cardinals have gone 2-9 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word gives up 76.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.6 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time in conference play this season. The Huskies won 68-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Darius Lee led the Huskies with 25 points, and Johnny Hughes III led the Cardinals with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brycen Long averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Lee is averaging 17 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

Glasper is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 15.4 points. Charlie Yoder is shooting 45.4% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

