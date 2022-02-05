OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » House scores 42 to…

House scores 42 to carry New Mexico over Air Force 91-77

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 11:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jaelen House had a career-high 42 points as New Mexico beat Air Force 91-77 on Saturday night.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 20 points for New Mexico (9-14, 2-8 Mountain West Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Jay Allen-Tovar added 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Air Force scored 47 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Jake Heidbreder scored a season-high 20 points and had six rebounds for the Falcons (10-11, 3-7). A.J. Walker added 18 points. Joseph Octave had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Pentagon has plan to fix its software development woes

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up