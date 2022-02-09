OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
House scores 20 to carry High Point over Presbyterian 79-70

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 9:39 PM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaden House had 20 points as High Point defeated Presbyterian 79-70 on Wednesday night.

Zach Austin had 19 points for High Point (11-13, 5-5 Big South Conference). John-Michael Wright added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Emmanuel Izunabor had 12 points.

Rayshon Harrison had 24 points for the Blue Hose (11-15, 3-8). Winston Hill added 17 points and Trevon Reddish-Rhone had 11 points.

