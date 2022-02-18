OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
House leads High Point against Radford after 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 1:42 AM

High Point Panthers (11-15, 5-8 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (9-16, 5-8 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits the Radford Highlanders after Jaden House scored 20 points in High Point’s 78-71 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Highlanders are 7-4 on their home court. Radford ranks ninth in the Big South in rebounding averaging 30.0 rebounds. Shaquan Jules paces the Highlanders with 4.9 boards.

The Panthers have gone 5-8 against Big South opponents. High Point is fifth in the Big South shooting 34.2% from deep. Caleb Wright leads the Panthers shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Panthers won 63-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. John-Michael Wright led the Panthers with 18 points, and Josiah Jeffers led the Highlanders with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashun Williams is shooting 39.8% and averaging 9.5 points for the Highlanders. Jeffers is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

John-Michael Wright is scoring 18.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Panthers. Zach Austin is averaging 15.1 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 59.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

