Horvath, Bean carry Utah State over San Jose State 78-62

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Brandon Horvath had 19 points and 11 rebounds as Utah State beat San Jose State 78-62 on Thursday night. Justin Bean added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies.

RJ Eytle-Rock had 11 points for Utah State (14-9, 5-5 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Trey Smith had 14 points for the Spartans (7-14, 0-9), who have now lost nine games in a row. Myron Amey Jr. added 11 points. Omari Moore had 10 points and six assists.

