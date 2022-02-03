OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Horvath, Bean carry Utah…

Horvath, Bean carry Utah State over San Jose State 78-62

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 11:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Brandon Horvath had 19 points and 11 rebounds as Utah State beat San Jose State 78-62 on Thursday night. Justin Bean added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies.

RJ Eytle-Rock had 11 points for Utah State (14-9, 5-5 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Trey Smith had 14 points for the Spartans (7-14, 0-9), who have now lost nine games in a row. Myron Amey Jr. added 11 points. Omari Moore had 10 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up