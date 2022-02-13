SUPER BOWL LVI: What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » Horston leads No. 13…

Horston leads No. 13 Tennessee women past Vanderbilt 66-52

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 2:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) —

Jordan Horston had 16 points and 13 rebounds and No. 13 Tennessee used a strong second half to defeat Vanderbilt 66-52 on Sunday in a Play4Kay game.

Tennessee opened the fourth quarter with a 14-1 run that put the game well in hand. The lead peaked at 62-40 when Horston hit a 3-pointer near the six-minute mark of the period.

After leading by five at halftime, a 10-0 run to open the third quarter gave the Lady Vols a 41-26 lead. Vanderbilt drew within single digits only one more time, when Brinae Alexander hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 48-39 entering the fourth.

Rae Burrell added 15 points for the Lady Vols. Tennessee shot 43% from the field but just 5 of 19 (26%) from 3-point distance. Tennessee had a 48-29 rebounding advantage.

Alexander led Vanderbilt with 19 points and Iyana Moore added 17. The rest of the team scored 16 points. The Commodores shot 31% from the field and made only 6 of 27 3-pointers (22%).

Tennessee (20-4, 10-2 SEC) swept the regular-season series and defeated Vanderbilt (12-14, 3-9) for the fourth consecutive time and 14th in the last 15 matchups. Tennessee leads 76-10 all-time.

The game was a matchup of coaches who won NCAA championships as players. Third-year Lady Vols coach Kellie (Jolly) Harper won two championships as a player at Tennessee (1997 and ’98). First-year Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph won a title as a player at Connecticut in 2000. They faced each other as players four times, with Tennessee winning three of the four.

Tennessee, which remains one game behind top-ranked South Carolina in the SEC standings, plays at Alabama on Thursday.

Vanderbilt plays at Kentucky on Thursday.

—-

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up