CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Hood leads Coppin State…

Hood leads Coppin State over Howard 86-82

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Hood had a career-high 28 points as Coppin State narrowly defeated Howard 86-82 on Monday night. Sita Conteh added 21 points for the Eagles.

Hood shot 10 for 12 from the foul line. Conteh also had seven rebounds.

Nendah Tarke had 14 points and seven rebounds for Coppin State (6-20, 5-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Justin Steers added 9 points and 10 rebounds.

Coppin State posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Kyle Foster tied a career high with 27 points for the Bison (14-11, 7-4), whose six-game winning streak ended. Elijah Hawkins tied a season high with 23 points and had seven assists. Steve Settle III had 14 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. Coppin State defeated Howard 83-81 on Jan. 24.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up