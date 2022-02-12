SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Holy Cross visits Bucknell following Screen’s 20-point outing

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 1:42 AM

Holy Cross Crusaders (7-16, 5-6 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (6-19, 3-10 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucknell -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts the Holy Cross Crusaders after Andre Screen scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 68-66 victory over the American Eagles.

The Bison have gone 5-5 at home. Bucknell has a 1-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Crusaders have gone 5-6 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross has a 4-9 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Patriot play. The Bison won the last matchup 68-65 on Jan. 22. Xander Rice scored 16 points points to help lead the Bison to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Funk is scoring 17.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bison. Rice is averaging 8.4 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Bucknell.

Gerrale Gates is averaging 15.5 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Crusaders. Kyrell Luc is averaging 12.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

