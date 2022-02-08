OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Holy Cross plays Loyola…

Holy Cross plays Loyola (MD) following Luc’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (13-10, 7-5 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (6-16, 4-6 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Kyrell Luc scored 21 points in Holy Cross’ 87-60 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Crusaders are 4-4 in home games. Holy Cross is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Greyhounds are 7-5 in Patriot play. Loyola (MD) is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Greyhounds won 79-70 in the last matchup on Jan. 5. Cam Spencer led the Greyhounds with 19 points, and DaJion Humphrey led the Crusaders with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerrale Gates is averaging 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Crusaders. Luc is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Golden Dike is averaging 5.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Spencer is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Greyhounds: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army adjusting expectations for first IVAS release

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

Lawmakers urge cancellation of multibillion dollar VA logistics system

'Long-overdue' USPS reform bill set to save agency $50B over decade passes House

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up