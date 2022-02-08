Holy Cross plays Loyola (MD) following Luc’s 21-point game

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (13-10, 7-5 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (6-16, 4-6 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (13-10, 7-5 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (6-16, 4-6 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Kyrell Luc scored 21 points in Holy Cross’ 87-60 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Crusaders are 4-4 in home games. Holy Cross is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Greyhounds are 7-5 in Patriot play. Loyola (MD) is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Greyhounds won 79-70 in the last matchup on Jan. 5. Cam Spencer led the Greyhounds with 19 points, and DaJion Humphrey led the Crusaders with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerrale Gates is averaging 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Crusaders. Luc is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Golden Dike is averaging 5.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Spencer is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Greyhounds: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

