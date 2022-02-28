Holy Cross hosts American following Beckton’s 22-point game

American Eagles (9-21, 5-13 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (9-21, 7-11 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

American Eagles (9-21, 5-13 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (9-21, 7-11 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American faces the Holy Cross Crusaders after Stacy Beckton Jr. scored 22 points in American’s 65-55 win against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Crusaders are 5-8 in home games. Holy Cross is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles have gone 5-13 against Patriot opponents. American allows 71.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.9 points per game.

The teams play for the 11th time in conference play this season. The Eagles won the last meeting 60-54 on Feb. 15. Matt Rogers scored 20 points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerrale Gates is scoring 16.1 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Crusaders. Kyrell Luc is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Johnny O’Neil averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Beckton is averaging 10.9 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 59.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

