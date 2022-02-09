OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Holden scores 21 to lead Wright State past Green Bay 79-62

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 10:51 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tanner Holden tossed in 21 points to lead Wright State past Green Bay 79-62 on Wednesday night.

Grant Basile added 19 points for the Raiders (15-10, 12-4 Horizon League), who won their fourth straight. Trey Calvin added 10 points.

Kamari McGee scored a season-high 24 points for the Phoenix (4-19, 3-11), who have now lost six games in a row. Nate Jenkins added 12 points. Emmanuel Ansong had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix on the season. Wright State defeated Green Bay 72-69 on Jan. 1.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

