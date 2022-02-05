OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Hofstra takes on JMU after Estrada’s 22-point outing

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 1:42 AM

James Madison Dukes (13-7, 4-5 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (13-9, 5-4 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hofstra -7.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the James Madison Dukes after Aaron Estrada scored 22 points in Hofstra’s 78-68 loss to the Towson Tigers.

The Pride are 7-1 in home games. Hofstra ranks fifth in the CAA in rebounding with 31.4 rebounds. Abayomi Iyiola paces the Pride with 8.3 boards.

The Dukes are 4-5 in CAA play. JMU has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in CAA play. The Pride won the last meeting 87-80 on Jan. 9. Estrada scored 20 points points to help lead the Pride to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Estrada is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Pride. Jalen Ray is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Vado Morse is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Dukes. Charles Falden is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for JMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

