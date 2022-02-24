CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC releases new mask guidelines | MCPS changes mask requirements for athletic season | Fairfax schools updates mask guidance | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Hofstra hosts Elon following Burford’s 31-point showing

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 1:22 AM

Elon Phoenix (8-21, 5-11 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (19-9, 11-4 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hofstra -14; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays the Hofstra Pride after Darius Burford scored 31 points in Elon’s 71-60 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Pride are 10-1 in home games. Hofstra averages 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Phoenix are 5-11 against CAA opponents. Elon is sixth in the CAA shooting 34.1% from downtown. Hunter McIntosh leads the Phoenix shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season in CAA play. The Pride won the last matchup 97-64 on Feb. 16. Omar Silverio scored 40 points points to help lead the Pride to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Estrada is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Pride. Jalen Ray is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

McIntosh is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 12.4 points. Burford is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

