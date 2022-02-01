Hill leads Presbyterian against Campbell after 29-point outing

Campbell Fighting Camels (12-7, 5-3 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-13, 1-6 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Campbell Fighting Camels (12-7, 5-3 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-13, 1-6 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian takes on the Campbell Fighting Camels after Winston Hill scored 29 points in Presbyterian’s 68-67 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Blue Hose have gone 5-5 at home. Presbyterian has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Fighting Camels have gone 5-3 against Big South opponents. Campbell has a 5-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Blue Hose and Fighting Camels match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc. Hill is shooting 51.1% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Cedric Henderson Jr. is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Jordan Whitfield is averaging 14.8 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.