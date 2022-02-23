CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC releases new mask guidelines | MCPS changes mask requirements for athletic season | Fairfax schools updates mask guidance | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Hill carries Presbyterian past Charleston Southern 68-48

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 10:35 PM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Winston Hill had 19 points and nine rebounds as Presbyterian easily beat Charleston Southern 68-48 on Wednesday night.

Rayshon Harrison had 13 points and six assists for Presbyterian (12-18, 4-11 Big South Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Kobe Stewart added 11 points. Terrell Ard, Jr. had 11 points.

Claudell Harris Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (5-23, 1-14), who have now lost five straight games. Taje’ Kelly added 16 points. Sean Price had six rebounds.

The Blue Hose improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers for the season. Presbyterian defeated Charleston Southern 62-61 on Jan. 26.

