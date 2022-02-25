Hikim leads UMass-Lowell against Vermont after 20-point outing

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-13, 6-9 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (23-5, 15-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-13, 6-9 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (23-5, 15-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits the Vermont Catamounts after Ayinde Hikim scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 67-50 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Catamounts are 12-0 on their home court. Vermont scores 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The River Hawks are 6-9 in conference play. UMass-Lowell is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. The Catamounts won the last meeting 78-67 on Feb. 5. Ben Shungu scored 24 points points to help lead the Catamounts to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Davis is averaging 17.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Catamounts. Shungu is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Allin Blunt is averaging 11.3 points for the River Hawks. Kalil Thomas is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

